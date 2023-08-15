Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Short Interest Down 20.8% in July

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.49. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $1,947,408.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,473,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,924 shares of company stock worth $4,602,005. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Power Integrations

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.