Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,257 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,257 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 1.1% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 443,968 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

