Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,555 Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 296,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,272. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

