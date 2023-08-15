Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,750 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. 8,213,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,773,934. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

