Powell Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $408.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,885. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.26. The company has a market cap of $326.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

