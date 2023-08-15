Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,227 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Pool worth $64,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on POOL shares. Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $372.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,026. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.16%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

