Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pono Capital Three during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Three in the 2nd quarter worth $1,040,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pono Capital Three during the second quarter worth $1,299,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pono Capital Three during the second quarter valued at $1,457,000.

NASDAQ PTHR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,887. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.43. Pono Capital Three has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.

