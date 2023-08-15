Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $1.32, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.60) earnings per share.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

PSTV opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Plus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 237,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 185,940 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

