PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 29,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 63,295 shares.The stock last traded at $22.07 and had previously closed at $22.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PLDT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PLDT Stock Down 2.7 %

PLDT Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.639 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,326,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PLDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PLDT by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 56,921 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PLDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PLDT by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 54,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Articles

