PlatonCoin One Day Volume Tops $0.07 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $83.83 million and $0.07 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatonCoin coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PlatonCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatonCoin Profile

PlatonCoin was first traded on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatonCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

