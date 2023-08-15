Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,660,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 333,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 626.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 215,633 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 783.2% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 173,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 153,609 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 112,222 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,957 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.