Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
PHT stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer High Income Fund
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Is Now the Time to Place Your Bets on MGM Resorts?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Home Depot Could Be Heading Lower Despite Solid Q2 Results
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 5 Reasons Block Stock Is a Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.