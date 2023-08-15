Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

PHT stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 29,614 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $86,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

