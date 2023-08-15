Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:PHT opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer High Income Fund
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Home Depot Could Be Heading Lower Despite Solid Q2 Results
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 5 Reasons Block Stock Is a Buy the Dip Opportunity
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- AppLovin Surges After Strong Q2, Pullback Could Offer Buy Point
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.