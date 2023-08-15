Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PHT opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 73,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 108,556 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,748 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 190,088 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 183,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 145,070 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.