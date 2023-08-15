Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:PHD opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $9.64.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
Featured Stories
