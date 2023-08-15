Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PHD opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 508,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 157,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 119,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

