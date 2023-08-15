Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 265,310 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,293,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265,310 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises about 1.1% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.44% of Waste Connections worth $874,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,657,000 after acquiring an additional 391,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $602,107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,484,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,768,000 after acquiring an additional 67,947 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,075,000 after acquiring an additional 857,968 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,726,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,493,000 after acquiring an additional 183,938 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

WCN traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $138.56. The stock had a trading volume of 516,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,590. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average of $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

