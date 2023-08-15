Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 136,883 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,304,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,883 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.54% of Weyerhaeuser worth $340,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,675 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,077 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,617,000 after purchasing an additional 871,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,645,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,004,000 after purchasing an additional 860,740 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.69. 1,196,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,881. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

