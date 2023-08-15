Pictet Asset Management SA Has $577.64 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,489,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230,428 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 0.7% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.23% of Ecolab worth $577,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 25,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,054. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.25. 343,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,443. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.52 and its 200 day moving average is $170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

