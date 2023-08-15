Pictet Asset Management SA Has $350.45 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,036,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Southern were worth $350,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Southern by 586.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 34.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after buying an additional 1,969,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $124,282,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Shares of SO stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.82. 1,968,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,351. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

