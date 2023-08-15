Pictet Asset Management SA Has $300.14 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,823 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.68% of CMS Energy worth $300,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $55.96. 704,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

