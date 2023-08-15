Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $453,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UNH stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $506.84. 860,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,031. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $469.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $486.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

