Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 7,933 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.09% of Home Depot worth $275,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $331.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,241,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

