Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 32,074 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,074 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 0.9% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in KLA were worth $700,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $5.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.42. The stock had a trading volume of 287,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $517.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,573,670. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

