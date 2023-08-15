Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 270,357 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,919,015 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,357 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.63% of Palo Alto Networks worth $383,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 54,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.09. 1,541,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,980,531. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

