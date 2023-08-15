Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Up 16.7%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 96,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 48,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

