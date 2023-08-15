PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Holdings Raised by All Stars Investment Ltd

All Stars Investment Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 647.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. PDD makes up 2.8% of All Stars Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. All Stars Investment Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after buying an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,089,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in PDD by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,931,000 after buying an additional 2,337,492 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PDD by 3,618.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,466,000 after buying an additional 4,506,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in PDD by 396.7% in the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,095,000 after buying an additional 3,536,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193,931. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.