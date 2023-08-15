PCCW Limited (PCCWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on September 13th

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1052 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

PCCW Price Performance

Shares of PCCW stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. PCCW has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

