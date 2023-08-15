PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded by Bank of America

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PBF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

