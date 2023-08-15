Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Paysafe Stock Performance

Paysafe stock traded up $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. Paysafe has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $898.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth $122,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 96.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paysafe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.62.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized merchants and consumers through its Paysafe Network in the United Kingdom, the united States, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

Further Reading

