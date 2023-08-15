Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells $71,376.48 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $71,376.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,333,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,803.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. 2,425,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $8.04.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 191,311 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,271,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,531 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

