Payfare (OTC:PYFRF) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Payfare (OTC:PYFRF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Payfare Stock Performance
Shares of OTC PYFRF opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. Payfare has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.50.
Payfare Company Profile
