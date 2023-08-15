Payfare (OTC:PYFRF) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Payfare (OTC:PYFRF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Payfare Stock Performance

Shares of OTC PYFRF opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. Payfare has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Payfare Company Profile

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

