Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Short Interest Update

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 585,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.53.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $294.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $262.11 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,551,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

