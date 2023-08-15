Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

PAYX traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $123.69. The company had a trading volume of 729,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,536. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.07. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

