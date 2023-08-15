Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Down 26.5% in July

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Patriot National Bancorp Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.88. 7,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Patriot National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The bank reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNBK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patriot National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 164,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Further Reading

