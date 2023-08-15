Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading 2.6% Higher

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.59 and last traded at $44.78. 114,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 175,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 164.1% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 498,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 310,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 254,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 122.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 199,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 2,210.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 301,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 270,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 58,250 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

