Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 474.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LEG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

