Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 780 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.47. 373,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,781. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

