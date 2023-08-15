Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 3,156 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.9% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PEP traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $182.45. 540,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.66. The company has a market capitalization of $251.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.