Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,943 shares of company stock worth $10,265,204. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.05. The company had a trading volume of 146,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $441.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

