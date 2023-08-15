Palisade Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,186,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,001,000 after buying an additional 212,783 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,113.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.65. 357,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,153. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

