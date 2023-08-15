Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,209 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.19. 2,206,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,771,884. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Williams Trading downgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

