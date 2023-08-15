Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $11.40 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Stryker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 16.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,957,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.33.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

SYK stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.42. The stock had a trading volume of 84,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

