Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods comprises 1.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 533,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,923,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 346,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,654. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HRL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.