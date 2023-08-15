Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $8,782,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 965,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,520,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 70,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

