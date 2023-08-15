Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FI traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $123.78. 238,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $130.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

