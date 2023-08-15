P3 Health Partners (PIII) & Its Rivals Financial Review

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare P3 Health Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
21.9% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares P3 Health Partners and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|P3 Health Partners
|$1.05 billion
|-$270.13 million
|0.00
|P3 Health Partners Competitors
|$1.59 billion
|-$103.70 million
|13.14
Profitability
This table compares P3 Health Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|P3 Health Partners
|-10.92%
|-2,471.27%
|33.63%
|P3 Health Partners Competitors
|-156.41%
|-219.16%
|-21.06%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for P3 Health Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|P3 Health Partners
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|P3 Health Partners Competitors
|10
|163
|299
|0
|2.61
As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 2,663.44%. Given P3 Health Partners’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Risk & Volatility
P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ competitors have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
P3 Health Partners competitors beat P3 Health Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.