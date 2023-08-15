Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. 454,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,591. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $185.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 16.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXSQ

Institutional Trading of Oxford Square Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.