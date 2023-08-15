Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCP opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

