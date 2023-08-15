Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCP opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
