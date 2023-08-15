Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXLCN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.31. 2,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.1484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

