Oxen (OXEN) Trading Up 26.8% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Oxen has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $22,728.11 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,341.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00277976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.83 or 0.00793515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00537999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00058859 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00121326 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,295,856 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

