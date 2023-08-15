Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $143.70

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.70 and last traded at $142.43, with a volume of 26410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Owens Corning Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,296. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $911,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

